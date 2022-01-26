Esm Acquisition (NYSE:ESM) Trading Down 0.2%

Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.68. 6,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 31,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Esm Acquisition stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

ESM Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

