Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Issues Earnings Results

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

Shares of ESQ stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.95. 22,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,837. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $266.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Esquire Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of Esquire Financial worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

