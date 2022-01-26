Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,674 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Essent Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESNT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

In other news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $510,993 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $39.62 and a one year high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.64%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

