Essex Property Trust (ESS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Essex Property Trust to post earnings of $3.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Essex Property Trust to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ESS stock opened at $330.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $235.75 and a fifty-two week high of $359.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.04 and a 200-day moving average of $334.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

ESS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $360.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.76.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $10,779,746.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,883 shares of company stock valued at $15,169,468. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

