Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to report sales of $187.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $188.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors reported sales of $178.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year sales of $752.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $743.10 million to $760.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $743.55 million, with estimates ranging from $726.20 million to $760.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.65 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

ETD stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

In related news, Director James B. Carlson sold 18,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $430,218.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

