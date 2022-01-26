Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Northland Securities cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $185.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In related news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $3,517,784.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $44,432.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,952,870. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.30. 1,338,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,738. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.55. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.65. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.