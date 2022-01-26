Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) to Underperform

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cheuvreux lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $32.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average is $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

