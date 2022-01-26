Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) versus Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Financial Analysis

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) and Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Expro Group alerts:

This table compares Expro Group and Ranger Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group -14.44% -5.45% -4.35% Ranger Energy Services -9.22% -10.93% -7.32%

Expro Group has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ranger Energy Services has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Expro Group and Ranger Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ranger Energy Services 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ranger Energy Services has a consensus target price of $10.38, indicating a potential upside of 1.12%. Given Ranger Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ranger Energy Services is more favorable than Expro Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Expro Group and Ranger Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $390.36 million 4.53 -$156.22 million ($1.66) -9.76 Ranger Energy Services $187.80 million 0.99 -$10.30 million ($2.07) -4.96

Ranger Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Expro Group. Expro Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ranger Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ranger Energy Services beats Expro Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services. The Completion and Other Services segment consists of wireline and snubbing lines of business. The Processing Solutions segment includes rental, installation, commissioning, start-up, operation and maintenance of mechanical refrigeration units, natural gas liquid (NGL) stabilizer units, NGL storage units, and related equipment. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.