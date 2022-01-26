F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) PT Raised to $15.00

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.27.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 45.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 51,888 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,111,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 32.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

