F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $27.71 on Wednesday, hitting $193.43. 33,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,201. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.81 and a 200-day moving average of $214.78. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $174.34 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.69.

In other F5 Networks news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.47, for a total transaction of $1,336,599.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total value of $39,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,869 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,598 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.