Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) to post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Separately, Wedbush cut shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. 1,096,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,524. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter valued at $641,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,079,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,776,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter worth $9,440,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the third quarter valued at about $1,059,000.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.