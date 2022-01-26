FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) and Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Financial Contrast

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) and Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and Cheesecake Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -38.39% N/A -2.23% Cheesecake Factory 1.40% 25.01% 2.77%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FAT Brands and Cheesecake Factory, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cheesecake Factory 2 6 5 0 2.23

FAT Brands presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.38%. Cheesecake Factory has a consensus price target of $50.35, suggesting a potential upside of 32.91%. Given FAT Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FAT Brands is more favorable than Cheesecake Factory.

Volatility and Risk

FAT Brands has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheesecake Factory has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.7% of FAT Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FAT Brands and Cheesecake Factory’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $18.12 million 8.67 -$14.86 million ($1.58) -6.58 Cheesecake Factory $1.98 billion 1.00 -$253.37 million $0.13 291.41

FAT Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cheesecake Factory. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheesecake Factory, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cheesecake Factory beats FAT Brands on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands, Inc. operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW. The company was founded by Andrew A. Wiederhorn on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc. engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items. The North Italia segment specializes in Italian cuisine. The Other FRC segment includes brands acquired from Fox Restaurant Concepts. The Other segment comprises of the Flower Child brand, along with other businesses. The company was founded by David M. Overton, Oscar Overton and Evelyn Overton in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

