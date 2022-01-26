Financial Analysis: iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) versus Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ)

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of iSpecimen shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bioqual shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bioqual and iSpecimen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioqual $57.68 million 1.39 $6.33 million $6.64 13.52 iSpecimen $8.18 million 5.34 -$4.65 million N/A N/A

Bioqual has higher revenue and earnings than iSpecimen.

Profitability

This table compares Bioqual and iSpecimen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioqual 10.19% N/A N/A iSpecimen N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bioqual and iSpecimen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioqual 0 0 0 0 N/A iSpecimen 0 0 1 0 3.00

iSpecimen has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 300.00%. Given iSpecimen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than Bioqual.

Bioqual Company Profile

Bioqual, Inc. engages in the provision and development of medical research and consulting services to commercial clients and government laboratories. It focuses on animal models of human diseases including COVID-19, Zika, AIDS, Influenza, RSV, Malaria, and other infectious disease areas. The company was founded by John C. Landon on June 1, 1981 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen, Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

