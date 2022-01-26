Financial Contrast: Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) vs. EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.9% of EVERTEC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of EVERTEC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

EVERTEC has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVERTEC and Greenpro Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVERTEC $510.59 million 5.95 $104.44 million $2.09 20.21 Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 15.33 -$3.76 million ($0.25) -1.77

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital. Greenpro Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVERTEC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EVERTEC and Greenpro Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVERTEC 1 2 1 0 2.00 Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

EVERTEC presently has a consensus price target of $46.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.49%. Given EVERTEC’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe EVERTEC is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Profitability

This table compares EVERTEC and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVERTEC 26.78% 46.79% 16.62% Greenpro Capital -608.66% -78.19% -55.27%

Summary

EVERTEC beats Greenpro Capital on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring. The Merchant Acquiring segment offers services to merchants of all sizes, enabling them to accept all types of electronic payments. The Business Solutions segment comprises bank processing, network hosting and management, information technology professional services, business process outsourcing, item processing, cash processing, and fulfillment. EVERTEC was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

