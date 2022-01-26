First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Announces Earnings Results

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

First Busey stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.36. 1,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,957. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48. First Busey has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Busey by 141.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Busey by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Busey by 102.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Busey by 33.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

