First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.07. First Business Financial Services shares last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 31,830 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $262.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.93.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in First Business Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in First Business Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 47.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

