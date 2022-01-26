First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:FCF opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.10. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

