First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FR. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

First Majestic Silver stock traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.86. 683,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,270. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$12.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$156.95 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$583,100. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Winston Poon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total transaction of C$139,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,909 shares in the company, valued at C$876,907.42. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,821 shares of company stock valued at $271,880 and sold 184,100 shares valued at $3,016,498.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

