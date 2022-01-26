First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at CIBC

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price objective upped by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$48.64.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Shares of FN traded up C$0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 32,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,910. The company has a quick ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 12.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$39.19 and a 52 week high of C$53.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$42.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.82. The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.76.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$195.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First National Financial will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 12,744 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$41.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$525,180.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,688,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$316,840,736.03.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.