First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,176,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,558,000 after purchasing an additional 45,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In related news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Waste Connections stock opened at $121.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.86. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.