First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $190.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.93. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $164.52 and a 12-month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.