First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $11.72 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 46.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,617 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $11,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 60.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after buying an additional 74,894 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 22.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,073,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,529,000 after buying an additional 100,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 51.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,558,000 after buying an additional 511,574 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Northland Securities increased their target price on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.32.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,499 shares of company stock worth $3,141,809. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTAP opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.23 and its 200-day moving average is $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

