First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 22.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 279,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,763 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,054 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,697,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,305,000 after purchasing an additional 162,991 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,534,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,657,000 after purchasing an additional 239,530 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

