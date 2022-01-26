First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,246 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $12,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Garmin by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 22.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.29.

Garmin stock opened at $121.37 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.59 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.91.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

