First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 16.97%.
Shares of FSFG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.44. 14,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,195. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $189.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $29.98.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.65%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Savings Financial Group Company Profile
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.
Further Reading: FAANG Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.