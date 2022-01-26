First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 16.97%.

Shares of FSFG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.44. 14,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,195. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $189.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $29.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

