First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Shares Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 27.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

FAN opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

