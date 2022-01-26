First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) is CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s Largest Position

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,250,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 5.6% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $71,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 333.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,061,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,194,000 after acquiring an additional 816,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,555,000 after purchasing an additional 423,501 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,366,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,514,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,611,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,587,000 after purchasing an additional 112,159 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $55.88 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

