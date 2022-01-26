First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 55.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FEI stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

