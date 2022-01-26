First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 55.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
FEI stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.
