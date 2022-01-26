Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU) Shares Down 2.9%

Fission 3.0 Corp. (CVE:FUU) dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 1,290,440 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 523,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$49.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33.

About Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU)

Fission 3.0 Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties. It has approximately 226,351 hectares of exploration properties with uranium potential in Saskatchewan and Alberta in Canada, and Peru. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fission 3.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission 3.0 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.