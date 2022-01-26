Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.50, but opened at $29.63. Five Star Bancorp shares last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 38 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $21.94 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $9,840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $9,520,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $8,947,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $7,172,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $6,859,000. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

