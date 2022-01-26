Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.158 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DFP opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $31.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.