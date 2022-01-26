Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.158 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:DFP opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $31.43.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
