Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by 1.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

PFO opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $13.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.