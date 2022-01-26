Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by 1.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
PFO opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $13.86.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
