Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.128 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE:FLC opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $25.34.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.