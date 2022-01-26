Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.128 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of FLC stock opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

