Flamingo Trading Down 24.8% This Week (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a total market cap of $72.69 million and $10.89 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00049854 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.69 or 0.06748891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00054990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,187.26 or 1.00121084 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00051728 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.