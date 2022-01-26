Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 20.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 70,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $772.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $64.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Flushing Financial news, CEO John R. Buran purchased 1,800 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $42,786.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

