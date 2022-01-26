Formation Fi Trading 15.7% Lower This Week (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Formation Fi has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $283,745.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Formation Fi has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00049854 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.69 or 0.06748891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00054990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,187.26 or 1.00121084 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00051728 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

