Fort L.P. Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 19.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 349,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $114,580,000 after purchasing an additional 57,408 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 21.2% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 22,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% in the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 11,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.98. 113,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,151,157. The company has a market cap of $377.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $396.72 and a 200-day moving average of $359.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.