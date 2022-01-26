Fort L.P. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,892 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,519 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $355,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $383,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $3,673,392 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.93. 43,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.68. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $182.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

