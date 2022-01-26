Fort L.P. Lowers Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Fort L.P. reduced its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Anthem by 2,511.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 167,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,306,000 after buying an additional 160,731 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Anthem by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $5.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $433.34. 32,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,136. The stock has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $437.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.18. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.04 and a 12-month high of $470.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.55.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.