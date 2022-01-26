Fort L.P. Sells 2,236 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRU stock traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $101.31. 6,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.11 and a 200 day moving average of $115.44.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.45.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

