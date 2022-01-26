Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.15. Fortinet reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.68.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,865 shares of company stock worth $6,175,007 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Fortinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock traded up $8.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.94. 42,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,847. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $143.63 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 85.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

