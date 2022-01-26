Fortis Advisors LLC Acquires 2,522 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REET. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,289,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,649,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after purchasing an additional 851,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,682,000 after purchasing an additional 829,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 389.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 722,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after purchasing an additional 574,607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REET stock opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $30.78.

