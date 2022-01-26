Fortis Advisors LLC Buys 135,336 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6,294.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,336 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $136.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.