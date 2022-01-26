Fortis Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Fortis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $41.42 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.