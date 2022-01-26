Fortis Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Fortis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,492 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 215,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 143,997 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 151,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 187,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $64.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $70.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.31.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

