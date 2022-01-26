Fortis Advisors LLC Purchases 19,221 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1,415.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,221 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 63.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 75,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,507,000 after acquiring an additional 29,313 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.5% during the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $173.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.55 and its 200 day moving average is $190.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.00.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

