Fortis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $126.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.10. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

