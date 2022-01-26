Fortis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1,804.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 45,107 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

TSM opened at $122.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.84. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $635.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

