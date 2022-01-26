Fortis Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Fortis Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,240 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fortis Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 138.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.